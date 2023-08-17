The Washington Commanders are heading into a new era of football as they take the field under Josh Harris's ownership and with a new starting quarterback.

As the team looks for a fresh start under Harris, several key players have their stock skyrocketing and giving Commanders fans hope for this 2023 season.

This starts with quarterback Sam Howell. Though head coach Ron Rivera has yet to officially name Howell the starter, Howell started preseason game one and continues to get the majority of first-team reps in practice. Howell looked good in his first preseason game, completing 9-of-12 passes for 77 yards and one touchdown.

Howell has only solidified this position going into preseason week two as he continued to make plays and show confidence while lining up against the Baltimore Ravens defense during joint practice. His sidearm throw to wide receiver Dyami Brown certainly showed his highlight level ability.

The Commanders players already seem on board with Howell, especially star wide receiver Terry McLaurin, who continues to praise the second-year quarterback.

“He's really poised, man. I think he sees the field really well, and he's gonna give us the chance to make opportunities on the perimeter, which has been great. His timing…was really good with us today. As soon as we were getting out of our breaks, the ball was right there. And he gave us the chance to run with it as well. I think he did a great job, even when he had to improvise and roll out a little bit and still keep his eyes downfield,” via Zach Selby of the Commanders official website.

If there's one player to have the support of on the Commanders offense, it's definitely Terry McLaurin.

Another young player impressing for the Commanders is rookie cornerback Emmanuel Forbes. Though the 16th overall pick out of Mississippi State has had his up and downs during training camp and practice battles, he has overall kept up with some of the top receivers.

Forbes, who gets to learn from veteran cornerback Kendall Fuller, has made notable pass breakups against Jahan Dotson and Ravens receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Terry McLaurin also spoke highly of what he's seen from Forbes thus far.

“He's gotten better each and every day,” McLaurin said. “I've always tried to encourage him because he's a guy who really likes to learn. He's a sponge and I don't like to lose reps, so I'm gonna give it to him every time I get the opportunity but he's a competitor as well,” via Jeremy Brener of Sports Illustrated.

Defensive end Chase Young is another player with his stock rising, and another one who desperately needs it. The Commanders declined Young's fifth-year option earlier this offseason after he spent the past season and a half struggling to recover from a torn ACL.

After seeing limited action during the 2022 season, the former No. 2 overall pick and Defensive Rookie of the Year enters his fourth NFL season looking to get his career back on track.

Though Young left the Commanders first preseason game early with a stinger and the team is taking precautionary measures, he has been able to participate in the majority of camp this far. More than that, Young says he is returning to his old self following the injury.

“I feel myself,” Chase Young said, via the Associated Press. “I feel good and I'm running around and I'm feeling explosive again.”