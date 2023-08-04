Washington Commanders training camp is currently underway with no starter named at the quarterback position. Sam Howell is the favorite to start over Jacoby Brissett at quarterback as of right now, and the thoughts from star wide receiver Terry McLaurin on Howell's deep ball might be a big reason why, reports NFL on ESPN's Ryan Clark.

Terry McLaurin is liking Sam Howell's deep ball 🚀 "[McLaurin] told me… there were a couple deep balls that I had to accelerate for. I had gotten so used to having to slow up and try to high point the ball." — @Realrclark25 pic.twitter.com/MUPJ9RtN6R — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) August 4, 2023

“He [Terry McLaurin] told me, in the offseason, there were a couple of deep balls that I had to accelerate for. He said that he had gotten so used to having to slow up and having to try and highpoint the ball. If Sam Howell is a guy that can push the football down the field, now you can get some light boxes, and maybe running the ball will be more efficient for this team.”

This is a great sign for Commanders fans who are desperate for better quarterback play this year. Ron Rivera recently went on the record to say that both Sam Howell and Jacoby Brissett have looked good in training camp for the Commanders, so regardless of who gets the starting nod, Washington faithful should be excited.

Terry McLaurin is probably one of the more excited players on the Commanders about the potential of having a better quarterback this year. McLaurin has starred ever since coming into the league and has never had a very good quarterback in Washington. If Howell can be the guy in Washington, then McLaurin will join everyone invested in the Commanders in praising their new savior at QB.