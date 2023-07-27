The Washington Commanders declined the fifth-year option on Chase Young's contract, meaning the defensive end is headed for free agency after the 2023 NFL season. The move doesn't necessarily that Chase Young won't be wearing a Commanders uniform in 2024 and beyond.

If Young has the kind of season the Commanders believe that he can have, the two sides might come to a long-term agreement. Washington told Young if he produces the way they hope, they would reward him, according to ESPN's John Keim.

It's been a while since Young looked worthy of a lucrative long-term contract. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 Draft, Young recorded 7.5 sacks in 15 games and was named the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. He only had 1.5 sacks in nine games during the 2021 season before he suffered a torn ACL and ruptured patellar tendon. Young was out until the final three games of the 2022 season, failing to record a single sack upon his return.

The Commanders will have a couple of options regarding Young next offseason. Washington could use the franchise tag to keep Young on the team for one more year before committing to paying him long-term. The team could also let him walk if he continues to struggle.

If Young fulfills his expectations from early in his career, Washington could have one of the league's top defenses. The Commanders gave up fewer than 18 points per game over the final 12 games of last season.

Cleveland Browns start Myles Garrett leads all defensive ends with an average annual salary of $25 million per year. New York Giants defensive end Leonard Williams is the third-highest-paid player at the position, making $21 million a season. There are 13 defensive ends who make at least $15 million per season.