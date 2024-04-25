Darrell Green was a staple in the Washington Commanders franchise for two decades, putting together a Hall of Fame career as a stalwart in Washington's secondary. 16 years after he earned his gold jacket and 22 years after his retirement from the NFL, Green is receiving the highest honor a Commanders player can get from the franchise as his No. 28 is set to be retired.
The Commanders made the announcement on Thursday, accompanied by a video showing the moment Green found out about his latest honor. Green thought he was at the team's training facility to record a welcome video for Washington's 2024 draftees. He was surprised to hear no other Washington player would wear the number 28 again.
“It means a ton to me,” Green said, per John Keim. “I never thought about this, never dreamed about it, never asked about it, whatever. But when it was spoken to me, it blew me away. It caught me. It touched something down on the inside of me that I didn't know was there.
“So now I'm very humbled by this, but this is huge. This is a big deal, and I'm grateful for that. And I'm that guy that played the whole career here, wasn't chasing the money and stuff, and it just kind of, in many ways, it just validated, man, I made the right decision.”
Green was met by family, friends and other Commanders legends, most of whom donned his iconic 28 jersey. Washington head coach Dan Quinn escorted Green through the halls to show him one more surprise: a new mural in the facility that shows Green making a tackle. Quinn said the picture embodies what it means to play football.
Darrell Green's Washington legacy cemented forever
Although he certainly doesn’t need his number to be retired for Commanders fans to remember how good Darrell Green was, it is a special move for the franchise to make. Green said he believes in the direction Washington is going under new ownership and is proud to be part of this new chapter of the franchise.
“Darrell Green's legacy transcends the boundaries of the football field,” Commanders owner Josh Harris said in a statement. “Throughout his remarkable career, Green embodied the values of excellence, perseverance, and sportsmanship on and off the field.”
Green spent his entire 20-year NFL career with Washington, reaching seven Pro Bowls with three All-Pro honors to boot (one first-team). He helped the franchise win two Super Bowls and was part of the NFL's 1990s All-Decade team.
Playing until he was 42, Green did not miss a game in either of his last two seasons and holds numerous NFL records. He is the oldest player to record an interception in league history and did so in 19 consecutive seasons, also an NFL record. His 295 games played are the most by a defensive player and he's started more games than any other player in Washington's history.
Green will be the fifth player in Commanders history to have his jersey retired. He joins Sonny Jurgensen (No. 9), Bobby Mitchell (No. 49), Sammy Baugh (No. 33) and Sean Taylor (No. 21).