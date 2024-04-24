The NFL Draft is almost here as things will get going on Thursday night in Detroit. We all know that Caleb Williams is going to be the first overall pick in the draft, but things are a little bit more unclear after that. LSU quarterback and Heisman winner Jayden Daniels is expected to the be the #2 pick to the Washington Commanders, but it's certainly not set in stone.
Jayden Daniels is the favorite to be the second overall pick to the Commanders, but Daniels was apparently surprised and potentially unhappy with how many QBs Washington recently hosted. Here is how an article from ESPN described the situation.
“The Commanders conducted high-level personnel meetings early this week to begin finalizing plans for the three-day draft, including what to do at No. 2 overall,” Jeremy Fowler wrote. “The expectation from other teams picking in the top 10 is that Washington will go with LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels. He's considered the overwhelming favorite for the pick, though it hasn't appeared to be the smoothest process. Agent Ron Butler's retweet of a Pro Football Talk post suggested Daniels' camp was not happy Washington brought in four different quarterbacks for “top 30″ visits last week. Commanders brass had significant one-on-one time with each player during their trips, but the event was not exclusive to any one player. In total, Washington had more than 20 players in its building, and the sense is that Daniels was surprised by the large gathering. Regardless, Washington spent significant time scouting Daniels, and its actions suggest it has zeroed in pretty firmly. The Commanders do like Michigan's J.J. McCarthy, too, but that would be a pretty big upset pick.”
Jayden Daniels might not have liked it, but the Commanders have a huge decision to make. They have not had a lot of recent success and they have a huge opportunity to make a franchise-changing pick on Thursday night. They have to carefully weigh their options and make sure they do the right thing, it's just the smart thing to do.
JJ McCarthy and Drake Maye are two other options for the Commanders
The Commanders are going to draft a QB with the second overall pick in the draft, and it will more than likely be Jayden Daniels. If it isn't Daniels, it will likely be JJ McCarthy or Drake Maye. A lot of NFL prospects have gone back and forth on these prospects throughout the past few months, but as it stands right now, most people are expecting the order of them getting drafted to be Daniels, Maye, McCarthy.
Caleb Williams is really the only QB in this draft class that hasn't been debated. We have known for awhile that when his time to go to the NFL came, he would likely be the top pick in the draft. That time is coming tomorrow, and the Chicago Bears are going to take Williams with the first overall pick. It'll be interesting to see what happens after that.
The NFL Draft will get started at 8:00 ET on Thursday night in Detroit.