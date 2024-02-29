The Josh Harris era of the Washington Commanders is still in its early stages, but the Commanders owner is already taking some interesting routes to improve the aura of the franchise.
Harris has sat in on six interviews that the Commanders have orchestrated with the top quarterback prospects in this year's NFL Draft, per Adam Schefter. Schefter noted that its unusual for owners to attend the NFL combine at all, let alone participate in meetings with draft prospects.
The Commanders own the second overall pick in April's draft and are widely expected to select a quarterback. It is unclear which QBs Washington spoke to specifically, but it can be presumed that Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye were among the six.
Williams is the odds-on favorite to go No. 1 overall, but it remains to be seen if the Chicago Bears will be the franchise that drafts him. If the Commanders and/or Harris fall in love with a certain prospect they could be inclined to swap picks with the Bears, though they'd certainly have to give up more assets.
Harris led a group of owners that bought the Commanders from controversial owner Dan Snyder in 2023. In 25 seasons under Snyder, Washington was one of the least successful franchises in the NFL. The franchise acheived only six winning seasons and secured two playoff wins with Snyder as owner.
Harris' move to sit in on combine interviews shows his willingness to go the extra mile for his franchise. The Commanders have to nail their first round pick this year to change the direction of the team. A move of such importance should involve all parties, including the owner.
Josh Harris has over a decade of ownership experience in professional American sports. His latest decision could pay dividends for the Commanders.