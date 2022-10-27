Commanders make key Chase Young injury move ahead of Week 8

The Washington Commanders haven’t had a great start to their 2022 season, but it looks like things could be getting better sooner rather than later. The Commanders finally received some encouraging injury news regarding star defensive end Chase Young, and it looks like their talented pass rusher may be returning to the field in the near future.

Chase Young injury update

Young has been out since November of last season after he tore his ACL in the Commanders Week 10 contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Young has spent the first seven weeks of the season on the Physically Unable to Perform list, and has once again been ruled out for their upcoming contest against the Indianapolis Colts. Despite that, head coach Ron Rivera offered a very positive update on Young moving forward.

Via Ian Rapoport:

“Commanders coach Ron Rivera tells reporters that pass-rusher Chase Young will open his 21-day window next week. A long road back, but he’s on his way.”

This is great news for a Commanders’ defense that has missed one of the most talented young defenders in the league to open the season. Young didn’t have a great 2021 campaign when he was on the field, but he was destructive during his rookie season, and Washington remains hopeful that he can find that form once again when he returns later this season.

For the time being, the Commanders pass rush, which has seen five players accrue at least three sacks early on, will have to hold down the fort as they wait for Young to return. But with Young set to return to practice next week, he could be on the field very soon, which would provide a massive boost to Washington’s defense throughout the rest of their 2022 campaign.