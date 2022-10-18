Chase Young’s recovery set to hit major turning point

The Washington Commanders could use all the help they can get after a poor 2-4 start to their 2022 NFL campaign. The Commanders, however, have just been hit with a crucial injury, with Carson Wentz expected to be sidelined for multiple games because of a finger issue. Washington could soon get a big break, though, on the other end of the field, with defensive end Chase Young potentially returning to action sooner than later, depending on how his next trip to the doctor turns out.

Via John Keim of ESPN:

“Two things: 1) Chase Young will see Dr. Andrews later this week; if all goes well he practices next week. 2) A decision on Carson Wentz/IR will be made at the end of the week, following 3 days of rehab so Dr.’s have a better idea of how long it’ll take.”

Chase Young has yet to play a game in the 2022 NFL season, as he continues to recuperate from an ACL injury he suffered in Week 10 of the 2021 campaign. Young was a disappointment for Washington in 2021, as he managed to collect just 1.5 sacks across nine games. That being said, he is a key component of the Commanders’ stop unit — when healthy.

While there is still no precise target date for Chase Young’s return, assuming that he can start practicing next week, it’s possible that the former second-overall pick could make his 2022 debut in Week 8 against the Indianapolis Colts on the road or in Week 9 at home versus the Minnesota Vikings.

So far this season, the Commanders are tied for fourth in the NFL with 19 defensive sacks.