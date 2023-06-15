Bellator 297: Vadim Nemkov vs. Yoel Romero keeps it moving on the main card with a fight in the light heavyweight division between No. 1 ranked Corey Anderson and No. 2 ranked Phil Davis. Anderson is coming off the first loss of his Bellator career when he was dominated by the champion Vadim Nemkov for the entire fight meanwhile, Davis is riding a two-fight winning streak after also losing to the champ. With that said, check out our Bellator odds series for our Anderson-Davis prediction and pick.

Corey Anderson (16-6) is looking for redemption after he took the first loss of his Bellator career. In the fight prior, Anderson was dominating Nemkov before an accidental clash of heads stopped the fight and ended in a no contest. He is looking to get back on track and back into the title picture when he takes on former title challenger Phil Davis.

Phil Davis (24-6) last loss was also against the current light heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov. He has since rattled off back-to-back wins and one of those wins is a split-decision win over the current title challenger Yoel Romero. Davis would have a good case for the next title shot if he is able to get past Corey Anderson on Friday night.

Here are the Bellator Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Bellator 297 Odds: Corey Anderson-Phil Davis Odds

Corey Anderson: -188

Phil Davis: +152

TV: Showtime

Stream: Showtime App

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

Why Corey Anderson Will Win

Corey Anderson was so close to winning the Light Heavyweight championship in his first encounter with Vadim Nemkov. Unfortunately in his second go-around against the champ, Nemkov was well-equipped to get the job done and dominated Anderson in every facet of the fight.

He gets to take on Phil Davis who is eerily similar in style and stature as himself. Anderson is a very well-accomplished wrestler but this is a fight where he is the better striker and should want to keep this fight on the feet and at his range. He can utilize his long-range attacks and land as Davis comes within range which could put him out just like he did against the current heavyweight champion Ryan Bader.

Why Phil Davis Will Win

Phil Davis has been at the top of the light heavyweight division ever since stepping foot inside the Bellator cage. He was once the light heavyweight champ until he lost it to the current heavyweight champion Ryan Bader. The crazy part is the last four losses of his career dating back to 2015 were only against Vadim Nemkov (2) and Ryan Bader (2).

He now takes on former Bellator light heavyweight title challenger and former top-ranked UFC light heavyweight Corey Anderson. Davis poses a threat much like Nemkov did in Anderson's last fight. Davis moves well on the feet and utilizes a heavy-kicking arsenal with great wrestling to complement it. If Davis can mix it up like he did in his last two wins he can score the upset and put himself back into title contention.

Final Corey Anderson-Phil Davis Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a fairly evenly-matched fight between two fighters at the top of the light heavyweight division. If Corey Anderson is on like he was on his way to his first title shot it is going to be a rough night for him but Davis is certainly no slouch. Ultimately, I expect a back-and-forth battle between these two light heavyweights and Anderson just barely squeaking it on the judges' scorecards via split decision.

Final Corey Anderson-Phil Davis Prediction & Pick: Corey Anderson (-188)