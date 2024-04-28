The Oklahoma City Thunder are continuing their assault on the New Orleans Pelicans in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. Oklahoma City beat New Orleans 106-85 in Game 3 after another stout performance from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and a host of Thunder teammates. Nevertheless, Kendrick Perkins underestimated OKC with an intriguing pre-series tweet that has resurfaced amongst fans.
On April 19th, Perkins went on X and declared the Pelicans had a real chance at defeating the Thunder.
“Might have been a blessing in disguise that the Pelicans dropped those 2 games against the Lakers…getting this 8th seed because they have a legit shot of beating the Thunder without Zion [Williamson]. Carry on,” Perkins posted.
Now, fans are making the former Thunder center and NBA analyst eat his words with striking rebuttals. One fan claimed Perkins would have to answer for his bold take after the series ends.
“Listen Perk. I hate to do this to a Thunder alum. But once this series is over, you're gonna have to face the music like the rest of these bookmarks I got saved,” the user posted on X.
Here are a few more comical reactions to Perkins' opinion:
Despite the influx of fans calling him out, Perkins responded with an updated take after the game on Saturday.
“I didn't pick the Pelicans to win this series but I damn sho ain't expect expect this!!! That 2 headed monster of SGA and J-Dub are about that life and this Thunder team is standing on business right now. God Bless America,” Perkins responded on X.
Kendrick Perkins likely knew Oklahoma City was the favorite, but he rightfully could not count the Pelicans out. Regardless, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams put on a show worthy of reminding Perkins and everyone else whom the West should be concerned about.
Thunder dominate both sides of the ball to continue Pelicans assault
Oklahoma City held New Orleans to just 28.1 percent on three-pointers and nailed 47.1 percent of their own in Game 3. The Thunder also made to share to share the wealth on offense, amassing 27 assists compared to New Orleans' 18. Oklahoma City showed their depth with top performances from three starters.
NBA MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led OKC with 24 points, eight assists, five rebounds, and four steals. Meanwhile, Jalen Williams tallied 21 points, nine rebounds, and five assists. Williams shot a blazing 75 percent on three-pointers (three for four). Nevertheless, he and Gilegous-Alexander were not the only ones to catch fire on Saturday evening.
Josh Giddey rounded out the top-three scorers with a commanding 21 points, eight assists, and six rebounds. He contributed to OKC's deep-range barrage by making four of his seven three-pointers. Giddey is coming alive at the right time.
The 21-year-old scored well above his season average of 12.3 points and 33.7 percent three-point accuracy. If Giddey continues to play the way he did in Game 3, the Thunder will be even tougher to stop than they already are.
New Orleans is attempting to stay afloat in the absence of Zion Williamson. Williamson was playing some of his best basketball during the Play-In tournament but unfortunately strained his hamstring in the 110-106 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.
It will take a concerted effort for the Pelicans to overcome their 3-0 deficit to the Thunder. Can Oklahoma City further prove Kendrick Perkins wrong and close the series in Game 4?