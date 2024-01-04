There's no place like home!

Offensive lineman La’el Collins is returning to his first NFL team, as the veteran officially signed with the Dallas Cowboys practice squad for the final regular season game in Week 18 vs. the Washington Commanders and the playoff run. Collins, who signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2015 and played in Big D until 2021, says he’s incredibly excited to return to Texas.

“Cowboys OL La’el Collins said he ‘feels like a little kid’ to be back,” Dallas Morning News beat writer Michael Gehlken reported Thursday. “Open to playing guard or tackle. ‘I’ll play fullback. I don’t care. …I just want to help these guys win.’ He returns to familiarity. And some new. ‘The new cadence is pretty cool. I like the, ‘Here we go.’”

Collins played six seasons for the Cowboys, playing in 89 games and starting 86 of those at both guard and tackle. Dallas released the now-30-year-old in the 2022 offseason, and the OL signed a deal with the Cincinnati Bengals. After starting 15 games in 2022, the Bengals put Collins on the reserve/PUP to start the 2023 campaign and cut him in early September.

Despite having last played in an NFL game on Dec. 24, 2022, Collins could get some run for the Cowboys as the playoffs near as starting offensive linemen Tyler Smith, Tyron Smith, and Zack Martin are all dealing with injuries.

In Week 18 the Cowboys take on the Commanders with the NFC East and the No. 2 seed — with home-field advantage until the NFC Championship Game — on the line. If they win against the Commanders, they will take both those spots.