The Dallas Cowboys are on the road to take on the Washington Commanders for the final week of the NFL season. This game will continue our NFL odds series with a Cowboys-Commanders prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Cowboys can earn the third seed in the NFC with a win over the Commanders in this game. I would expect to see a full lineup of anyone healthy enough to play. In the first game against the Commanders, the Cowboys won by 35. Dak Prescott threw for 331 yards and four touchdowns in that game. Along with that, the Cowboys had 5.6 yards per carry. Defensively, the Cowboys had four sacks, and a touchdown.

The Commanders are 4-12, and are riding a seven-game losing streak. Sam Howell leads the team in passing with almost 4,000 yards through the air. He has thrown 19 interceptions this season, though. Brian Robinson Jr has rushed for 708 yards, and five touchdowns on the season. Quietly, Terry McLaurin is 54 yards away from a 1,000 yard season. He also has four touchdowns. The Commanders would give themselves a top-5 pick in next year's draft with a loss in this game.

Here are the Cowboys-Commanders NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Cowboys-Commanders Odds

Dallas Cowboys: -13.5 (-104)

Washington Commanders: +13.5 (-118)

Over: 46.5 (-105)

Under: 46.5 (-115)

How to Watch Cowboys vs. Commanders Week 18

Time: 4:25 PM ET/1:25 PM PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial), NFL Sunday Ticket if out-of-market

Why The Cowboys Could Cover The Spread

The Cowboys are the better team. The Commanders allow the most yards per game this season. With that, they have allowed the second-most pass yards, and eighth-most rush yards per game. Those yards have come to equal 30.0 points per game, which is the highest amount in the NFL. The Cowboys have a good offense when Prescott is on, and that should show in this game. If he has a good game, the Cowboys will cover this spread with ease.

Dallas should have an easy time on defense, as well. No matter who starts the game at quarterback, the Cowboys are going to cause him fits. With that, Dallas should be able to hold the Commanders to under 20 points, and I would not be surprised to see them allow less than 14 points. If this happens, the Cowboys will cover the spread.

Why The Commanders Could Cover The Spread

The Commanders need to have a good game on defense. I would not expect the Commanders to have a big offensive day, so if they want to cover this spread, the defense needs to step up big time. Dallas struggles with the run game, and the Commanders need to take advantage of that. If the Commanders can focus more on their pass defense, the Commanders will keep this game as close as they can.

Final Cowboys-Commanders Prediction & Pick

The Cowboys are favored by two touchdowns in this game. That does not surprise me because the Cowboys out-talent the Commanders by a landslide. Dallas has already beaten the Commanders by 35 points this season, and I am expecting the same type of game in this one. The Cowboys may not win by 35 points in this game, but two touchdowns is very attainable. For that reason, I am going to take the Cowboys to cover this spread.

Final Cowboys-Commanders Prediction & Pick: Cowboys -13.5 (-104), Over 46.5 (-105)