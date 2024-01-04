The Cowboys have officially brought La'el Collins back to town, but they had to release Martavis Bryant in order to make room for him.

The Dallas Cowboys had been getting linked to La'el Collins throughout the week, and they officially signed him on Wednesday afternoon. Of course, when one player comes to town, another leaves, but it looks like the Cowboys had to give up on another reclamation project so that they could add Collins to their roster.

In the same way that Collins needs time to get himself back into shape as he tore his ACL and MCL late last season with the Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas was trying to give Martavis Bryant some time to find his way back into shape during his time on the team's practice squad. The Cowboys ended up cutting ties with Bryant, though, in order to open up a spot on their roster for Collins.

Collins spent the first six seasons of his career with Dallas, where he turned himself into one of the best right tackles in the league. While Bryant was a successful wide receiver with the Pittsburgh Steelers, he hasn't played in the NFL since 2018, and the Cowboys don't need as much depth help at that spot as they do at offensive tackle, so something had to give.

Chances are Collins won't make an immediate impact with the Cowboys now that he's back, but the hope is that he will be able to fill in if he's ever needed to, especially now that Tyler Smith is dealing with a rather worrisome plantar fascia injury. It stinks Bryant didn't pan out with the Cowboys, but with the playoffs right around the corner, Dallas can't afford to take fliers right now, as they have a serious shot at making a Super Bowl run this season.