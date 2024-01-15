Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had coach Mike McCarthy's back after their collapse against the Packers.

On Sunday afternoon, Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys found yet another innovative way to destroy their fanbase's morale with a home loss to the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card Round of the NFC Playoffs. The Cowboys came into the game as heavy favorites over an inexperienced Packers squad; however, from watching what transpired on the AT&T Stadium field Sunday, you'd never know it, as Prescott struggled to find much of any rhythm until the game was far out of reach.

Now begins another early offseason for a franchise that has experienced more than one postseason collapse over the last few years, and speculation is running rampant regarding the future of head coach Mike McCarthy and whether owner Jerry Jones might look for a new candidate to patrol the sidelines in Dallas.

After the loss to the Packers, Dak Prescott himself came to his head coach's defense.

“This team has had the success we’ve had because of him,” said Prescott, per Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News.

“Add me to the list in that case,” said Prescott, speaking on his own status as a franchise stalwart.

While it's unlikely that the Cowboys would move on from Prescott himself this offseason, it is fair to wonder how long Jerry Jones' leash will be when it comes to McCarthy, who was expected to advance to at least the NFC Championship Game this year with a roster this talented. Instead, Dallas must now look forward to yet another offseason filled with more questions than answers moving forward.