That laugh you hear is Stephen A. Smith as the Packers pick apart the Cowboys in the WIld Card Round.

Leave it to Stephen A. Smith to loudly send a message without uttering a word. As the ESPN personality watched the first half of the Cowboys' Wild Card Round game against the Green Bay Packers, he let Dallas fans know exactly how he was feeling.

Smith posted a video of himself watching a first half that saw the Cowboys unravel against the Packers, going down 27-7 after two quarters. In the video, Smith gives his phone's camera a wide-eyed gaze while he tries to stifle laughter. The media personality fights to hold in the giggles before raising his finger to his lips and making a “shh” sound.

He also cautioned “Patience!” on the video's caption.

A known hater of the Cowboys, Smith could not have asked for a better start in their opening (and possibly closing) playoff game.

Smith relishing Cowboys' first half struggles

Jordan Love and the Packers set the tone for the first half at the coin toss. After winning the toss, the Packers eschewed the usual option to defer the choice and instead took the ball. It paid off with a 12-play, 75-yard drive ending with a touchdown.

The two teams traded punts before the Packers picked off a Dak Prescott pass and turned that into a 14-0 lead. Following another Dallas punt, Green Bay drove 93 yards in just 10 plays to extend their lead to 20-0.

Then things got ugly.

A Prescott pick-six gave the Packers an astonishing 27-0 lead, and gave Smith a dose of euphoria too intense to measure.

The Boys got on the board as the half ended to head into the locker room down 27-7, perhaps validating Smith's “Patience!” directive. But for an anti-Cowboys fan, that first half was about as good as it gets.