NFL fans on social media did not hold back on the Cowboys after their crushing defeat.

The Dallas Cowboys suffered a stunning NFL Playoffs loss to the the Green Packers. The 48-32 defeat ended Dak Prescott and Dallas' impressive 2023-24 run. Of course, fans on social media are making fun of Dallas' demise.

The football world is up in arms after the Cowboys first-round NFL Playoffs loss to the Packers

Dallas was down by over two scores early during the second half. Ultimately, the team failed to rally and get stops on Green Bay's offense. The Cowboys lost in the first round of the playoffs for another straight year. Thus, fans on social media are comically mocking their downfall:

Football fans watching the Cowboys in the playoffs every single year: pic.twitter.com/zNlMrzT0WH — Will (@WDSights) January 15, 2024

Cowboys fans: This is our year! God: pic.twitter.com/etzmfXufwA — Aye Yo B (@BeSmoove7) January 14, 2024

The world lookin at the Dallas Cowboys rn like pic.twitter.com/bapCqvuTkI — Wu_Tang_4Eva666 (@DeathTheKid74) January 14, 2024

The Cowboys accumulated 510 yards of total offense, but turnovers sealed their fate. Dallas gave up four sacks and threw two interceptions. Dak Prescott was responsible for the latter mishaps, but he still ended the game with a solid passing day.

Prescott threw for 403 yards and three touchdowns. Yet, his performance was not enough to overcome the might of Green Bay.

Third-year quarterback Jordan Love went toe-to-toe with Prescott, throwing for 272 yards and three TDs. However, it was the Packers' game on the ground that made a big difference. Aaron Jones rushed for 118 yards and three TDs on 21 carries. His effort allowed Green Bay to have a balanced attack.

Many questions surround the future of the Cowboys after their shocking loss. Namely, many fans and analysts speculate if head coach Mike McCarthy will return to the team.

Things look dark for Dallas, but there is always a light at the end of the tunnel. The team will find ways to improve and come back stronger for the 2024-25 season.