Dak Prescott is optimistic the Cowboys will turn things around on the road.

The Dallas Cowboys were humbled in a big way on Sunday, losing 31-10 to the Buffalo Bills, which ended a five-game winning streak. That loss also happened to be on the road, where America's Team has struggled in 2023. They're only 3-4 away from home while going a perfect 7-0-0 at AT&T Stadium.

Following Sunday's disappointing outcome, Cowboys QB Dak Prescott was asked about his squad's failure to play at a high level on the road, and with the playoffs approaching, he's confident Dallas can figure it out before a hopeful Super Bowl run.

Via The Athletic:

“It’s a huge difference,” Prescott said of the way they have played at home and on the road. “Really that’s what this next week of preparation and honestly these next couple of weeks are about, figuring out what that difference is and trying to close that gap. We can’t be those two different teams.

“It’s about finding those answers. We’ve got some great problem-solvers. We’ll get the answers we’re looking for and we’ll close that gap.”

Two of their four road losses in 2023 were blowouts to the San Francisco 49ers and then the Bills. While the Cowboys have looked like one of the best clubs in the NFL at times, Dak and Co. must find consistency across the board, no matter what stadium they're playing in. Mike McCarthy echoed that sentiment:

“We did not play well,” Mike McCarthy said. “We play so well at home and there’s just too big of a gap in our road games. … We got to be much better on the road, regardless of what’s in front of us and all the other conversations. There’s too big of a gap between home and away.”

It won't get any easier in Week 16 as the Cowboys visit the Miami Dolphins, who just hammered the New York Jets 31-0.