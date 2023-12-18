Dak Prescott comes off unscathed against the Bills

On a rainy Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys fell to the Buffalo Bills, a game that saw quarterback Dak Prescott take multiple hits from Bills defenders. Asked if the said hits affected his play, Prescott made no excuses, owing up to the Cowboys' poor showing.

“I feel great. No impact on how I played today,” Prescott said, as per The Athletic's Jon Machota. “I wish I could say that they did.”

Buffalo's lopsided 31-10 victory would break the Cowboys' five-game winning streak and give Dallas their worst outing of the entire year. Just in the opening minutes, the Bills offense was red hot, with running back James Cook finding his groove.

By halftime, an outclassed Cowboys defense allowed Cook to get 104 rushing yards, resulting in a 21-3 halftime deficit for Dallas. The second half was no better, with Dallas showing no signs of a comeback. At the conclusion of the game, Cook finished with 221 total yards (rushing and passing), and two touchdowns for the Bills.

The Cowboys' offense was nowhere to be seen too. Prescott in particular had a quiet night, finishing 21 of 34 for 134 yards without a touchdown. To make things worse, he was constantly bothered by the Bills' pass rush, and it didn't help that offensive lineman Zack Martin suffered an injury during the game.

The Cowboys' road problem

The Cowboys' loss highlights their season-long struggle to win on the road. They may have an impressive 7-0 home record, along with a playoff spot, but being 3-4 on the road raises questions.

Moving forward, Dak Prescott and the Cowboys hope to regroup and be fully healthy as they look to bounce back against a tough Miami Dolphins team next Sunday.