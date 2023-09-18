There are a lot of things bigger than the NFL which concern most people. This is why players just like Dak Prescott aim to use their platform for a greater cause. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback had something in store for National Suicide Prevention Week when they went against the Zach Wilson-led New York Jets.

NFL Week 2 was eventful for the Cowboys. Dak Prescott and the squad got a huge win over the Jets to improve to a two-win record. One of the highlights of the match was Prescott's Jordan 1 cleats. It was sprayed with two messages that were advocating for National Suicide Prevention Week, per Darren Rovvell of Action Network HQ.

The left cleat was painted with blue tones. It had the “Call 988” message placed all over. This was to highlight the importance of seeking help in dark times through the phone. 988 is the hotline for the National Center for Mental Health Crisis which helps a lot of individuals with just a dial.

The right cleat had a red and blue colorway. It also had a message embedded on it to text a specific number when a person is in need. All of these details were custom-made by Stadium Custom Kicks.

Mental health remains to be an important advocacy for the Cowboys quarterback. Notably, Prescott lost his brother in 2020 to suicide. He also experienced those dark times by himself which led him to give it more light. The NFL is not just a game but a platform that athletes can use to shed awareness for these types of issues.