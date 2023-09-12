Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made his weekly radio appearance this week, and he had some glowing words for his quarterback Dak Prescott and the leader that he is.

“He's the best leader I've ever seen at that position,” Jerry Jones said about Dak Prescott on his weekly radio appearance on 105.3 The Fan, according to Richie Whitt of Fan Nation. “We've had (Troy) Aikman, and Tony (Romo) and they were both good leaders. But Dak is so sound in his psyche, and he relies on his preparation better than anybody I've ever been around.”

This might be surprising to some, given that the Cowboys have had Troy Aikman and Tony Romo at the quarterback position in Jones' tenure as owner. Troy Aikman was the quarterback of the Cowboys when they were a dynasty, and Tony Romo had a lot of success when he was with the team.

Prescott has endeared himself to fans of the Cowboys and football fans in general with his vulnerability in the past when it comes to mental health struggles. It makes a lot of sense that Prescott is a great leader.

The Cowboys will be hosting the New York Jets in Week 2 after they went on the road and beat the New York Giants 40-0 on Sunday Night Football.

Prescott and the Cowboys will be facing the Jets without Aaron Rodgers. Jones said he was disappointed to see Rodgers go down on Monday night.

The Cowboys will undoubtedly have big expectations after their performance against the Giants on Sunday night.