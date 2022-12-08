By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Ezekiel Elliott hasn’t hidden his desire to see free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. sign with the Dallas Cowboys. So when asked why he was not among the Cowboys personalities who were with Beckham Jr. during a recent Dallas Mavericks game, Elliott wondered whether the interest he’s consistently shown in Beckham is still not enough for others to see how much he wants OBJ in a Dallas uniform.

“Damn, I can’t chill at the crib? If I went everywhere y’all would be on my ass about that. So which y’all want?,” Elliott told reporters, per Patrik Walker.

Beckham recently visited the Cowboys as he continues to weigh his options before making the much-awaited decision on where he’d take his talents next. While in Dallas, Beckham also thought it was a good time to catch Luka Doncic and the Mavs play against the Phoenix Suns last Monday. The Mavs put on a show, beating the Suns, 130-111, while Beckham witnessed the game unfold together with Cowboys stars Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs.

The Cowboys remain a big possibility as a landing spot for Beckham, who last played for the Los Angeles Rams in the 2021 NFL season. He won a Super Bowl with the Rams but suffered a serious injury in the Super Bowl game against the Cincinnati Bengals, sending him on a long road back to recovery.

Nevertheless, Beckham is still considered a considerable downfield threat, one who could greatly help raise the ceiling of a team’s offense. The Cowboys don’t have a pressing need in that area, but Beckham could be an addition that likely wouldn’t hurt them either.