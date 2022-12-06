By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

As part of the Dallas Cowboys’ recruiting work on Odell Beckham Jr., Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs brought him to the Dallas Mavericks’ game against the Phoenix Suns on Monday. Sure enough, Luka Doncic and the Mavs provided some assistance in reeling the veteran wideout to the Big D.

During the final minute of the fourth quarter, Mavs fans in the arena showed Beckham some love and chanted “OBJ.” Of course Beckham was happy with the awesome gesture, as he was caught on camera smiling and well, maybe a little bit embarrassed.

More “OBJ!” chants in the last minute of Mavs’ big win. His Cowboys recruiting crew is recording the reaction on their phones, waving their arms to egg on the crowd. pic.twitter.com/MAa1JANzP2 — Callie Caplan (@CallieCaplan) December 6, 2022

Luka Doncic, for his part, told reporters that he “tried” recruiting Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cowboys, adding that he saw him after the match.

“I tried. After game, I saw him. Hopefully. I can’t say nothing — Go Cowboys,” Doncic said, per Callie Caplan of the Dallas Morning News.

While OBJ actually wanted to watch Devin Booker in the game, the Slovenian sensation might have given him a reason to start rooting for Dallas as well. Doncic finished with 33 points, six rebounds and eight dimes in just three quarters of basketball, as the Mavs blew out the Suns 130-111.

Beckham has yet to make a decision about his future, as the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills are also interested in him aside from the Cowboys. However, given how warm Dallas and the Mavs welcomed OBJ, it might be hard for him to say no.

Fans will probably know Beckham’s decision real soon, and naturally, hopes are high he’ll pick the Cowboys.