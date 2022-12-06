By Colin Gallant · 2 min read

Odell Beckham Jr. is expected to pick a team by the middle of this week, but after meeting with the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday, owner Jerry Jones is not confident he will play again this season.

Jones spoke about the meeting Tuesday, expressing his reservations that OBJ will be back on the field this year.

“We had pretty extensive meetings (yesterday). We spent quite a bit of time together. I enjoyed every minute of it. We’ll get back together today and see where we go from here. A lot of variables. It has to fit for both parties,” Jones told 104.3 the FAN.

He continued to say he isn’t confident OBJ will play this season, as he hasn’t seen the 30-year-old work out yet. Jones kept it simple when asked if he thinks we could see the Super Bowl champion on the field: “I’m gonna kind of keep that one at bay.”

Mavs and Cowboys fans start chanting OBJ 🗣 The City of Dallas sure knows how to recruit 😅pic.twitter.com/GxSqRWtgbZ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 6, 2022

Fox Sports’ Ralph Vacchiano previously reported there is considerable doubt OBJ can return to play this year following two ACL tears in a 16-month span.

Not exactly what Cowboys fans want to hear regarding Beckham’s status going forward, especially as the former first-round pick hopes to end up being worth $20 million per year. As well as talking with the Cowboys’ front office brass, Beckham is scheduled to undergo a physical to ensure he has made a full recovery from the torn ACL he suffered last season.

Although it does still seem the Cowboys will be the team who sign Beckham when the dust settles, the chances of him getting into a regular-season game are dwindling. Beckham has also met with the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills.

It’s hard to imagine he’ll have much leverage after returning from another devastating knee injury. But as Odell Beckham Jr. has proven before, he could be just the tonic for a team looking for that last piece of the Super Bowl puzzle.