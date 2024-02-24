Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Golden Richards has passed away at the age of 73. Per a report by ESPN, Richards died of congestive heart failure at his home in Murray on Friday . His death was confirmed by his nephew Lance Richards via Facebook.
“My uncle Golden passed away peacefully this morning. I will forever remember going hunting and talking Dallas Cowboy football. He was a kind and sweet soul and I'm so happy he's not suffering anymore.”
Richards was drafted out of Hawaii by the Dallas Cowboys with the 46th pick in the 1973 NFL Draft. He originally played for BYU and had an impressive career as a receiver and returner. In his senior year, he transferred to Hawaii. Before suffering a knee injury, he finished his senior season with 23 receptions for 414 yards and 5 touchdowns.
He became a starter for the team in the 1974 season and jumpstarting a prosperous career that ultimately led to a Super Bowl win only a few seasons later.
“I was a company man,” Richards said of his time with the Cowboys in a quote obtained by BYU's student newspaper The Daily Universe. “The team was always before my individual success. I put my success behind that of the team’s. They asked everything from me, and I gave them all the effort that I had. I gave them everything. I was grateful to be there.”
Richards' legend in Cowboys history began during the 1978 Super Bowl. Leading 20-10 in the fourth quarter, fullback Robert Newhouse threw a 29-yard touchdown pass to Richards. He outpaced the defense, securing the Cowboys their second championship.
Richards got traded to the Chicago Bears, where he stayed productive despite injury challenges. After his time with the Bears, he joined the Denver Broncos before retiring in 1980. He finished his NFL career with 122 receptions for 2,136 yards and 17 touchdowns.