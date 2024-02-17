The Cowboys are bringing in a few fresh minds to help new defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer solidify the team's defense even further.

The Dallas Cowboys, amid all the hype they generated with their 12-5 record and NFC East crown, faltered yet again when it mattered most. They suffered a disheartening 48-32 loss to the Green Bay Packers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, and for a team that was supposed to have one of the most stifling defensive units in the league, allowing 48 points to a Jordan Love-led offense wasn't exactly how they envisioned their season would end.

Thus, the Cowboys are looking to solidify their output on the defensive side of the ball by bringing in fresh minds to help new defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer. To that end, the Cowboys are reportedly hiring former Washington Commanders defensive line coach Jeff Zgonina to the same position, according to Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post.

Poaching a coach from the Commanders definitely seems fair game, especially when it was for the Washington head coaching opening that former Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn left the team. Zgonina is a well-experienced coach, as he has built up his resume with stints for the Houston Texans, New York Giants, and San Francisco 49ers.

The Cowboys were able to finalize the final few members of their staff on Friday, making a few crucial hires to fill out Mike Zimmer's staff. In addition to bringing in Jeff Zgonina as the team's new defensive line coach, Dallas brought in Paul Guenther (someone whom Zimmer has extensive experience working with) as the team's new run game coordinator, the first time the Cowboys have employed someone in that position.

Guenther is coming in to help Zimmer reinforce a Cowboys defense that gave up plenty of yardage to the Packers in the rushing department in their playoff battle. In addition to Guenther's hiring, the Cowboys also brought in Greg Ellis as Jeff Zgonina's defensive line assistant coach; Ellis is a former Cowboys player, having played for Dallas from 1998 to 2008.

At the end of the day, Mike Zimmer doesn't need to overhaul the Cowboys' defense for them to be successful in 2024. All they need is a bit of fine-tuning and some better matchup preparation come postseason time.