The Colorado State Rams take on the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors.

The Colorado State Rams have a huge opportunity Saturday evening on the island of Hawaii. They are 5-6 through 11 games, which means if they win here against Hawaii, they will clinch a bid to a bowl game. After an up-and-down season, it would be a good reward for a lot of hard work and striving. The Rams aren't an especially good team, but they are a resilient team. They came back from a three-score deficit in the final six minutes to stun Boise State earlier this season. They played Colorado tough but lost in overtime in a wrenching, close loss. A lot of people saw that Colorado game. Given that Colorado was favored by more than 20 points in that game from mid-September, a lot of viewers walked away thinking Colorado State was an underrated team. The whole of the season hasn't necessarily reinforced that point of view, but if Colorado State can at least make a bowl game, the Rams will win a lot of respect for the full season they have produced. The line between success and failure for the 2023 season goes through Hawaii and this game. A win will dramatically change the way Colorado State and its fans will remember this three-month football journey.

Here are the Colorado State-Hawaii College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Colorado State-Hawaii Odds

Colorado State Rams: -5.5 (-110)

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors: +5.5 (-110)

Over: 53.5 (-105)

Under: 53.5 (-115)

How To Watch Colorado State vs Hawaii

Time: 11:00 pm ET / 8:00 pm PT

TV: Regional and local cable / Mountain West Network

Why Colorado State Could Cover the Spread

The Rams are playing for a bowl game and Hawaii is not. That's a big edge in terms of motivation for CSU, which has lost multiple nonconference games this season but has been respectable in Mountain West Conference competition this season. The Rams have some very capable players on their offense, players who made a lot of big plays and helped create an 11-point lead in the fourth quarter against Colorado in that September game which ended in an OT loss. They are a better team than a Hawaii side whose defense got walloped by New Mexico earlier this season, and which allowed a large number of points to a San Diego State offense which has been brutally bad for a majority of the 2023 campaign. Colorado State should be able to post a large number of points in this game and cover what is a modest point spread. CSU winning by just one touchdown would be good enough to cover the spread.

Why Hawaii Could Cover the Spread

The Rainbow Warriors, at 4-8, won't be able to play for a bowl bid in this game, but the good side for them is that they will have absolutely nothing to lose and can play very freely. That in itself, though, is not nearly enough reason to recommend a betting pick in which Hawaii covers the spread. The real reason to pick Hawaii is that it thrashed Air Force — a good team — at home earlier this month. Hawaii stood up to Air Force in the trenches and looked like the better team for most of that game, even though the Rainbow Warriors had a losing record and Air Force had a winning record. Hawaii has shown how well it can play. If it replicates the Air Force performance, it will definitely cover and will probably win outright.

Final Colorado State-Hawaii Prediction & Pick

Colorado State, playing for a bowl bid, will perform well. Take Colorado State.

Final Colorado State-Hawaii Prediction & Pick: Colorado State -5.5