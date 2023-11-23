Oklahoma State looks to make the Big 12 title game as we continue our College Football odds series with an Oklahoma State-BYU prediction and pick.

Oklahoma State looks to make the Big 12 title game with a win over BYU. It is time to continue our College Football odds series with an Oklahoma State-BYU prediction, pick, and how-to watch.

BYU comes into the game needing a win to get to a bowl game. After starting the season 3-0 including a win over Arkansas, they have struggled since. In conference play, they have just two wins, one over Cincinnati, and one over Texas Tech. Currently, they are on a four-game losing streak. Last time out, they faced Oklahoma. It was a tight battle in that one. The two teams were tied after the first quarter, and again at the half. Oklahoma took the lead in the third quarter on a 100-yard pick-six, but BYU answered back. Then Oklahoma scored in the fourth quarter, and BYU could not answer, falling 31-24.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma State is 8-3 on the year, and 6-2 in conference play. Things did not look good for them early in the year. After starting the year 2-0, they were upset by South Alabama and then lost to Iowa State. Since then, they have upset Kansas State, Kansas, and Oklahoma. They did have the slip-up against UCF, but now they could make the Big 12 title game. If Texas wins, then Oklahoma State is in with a win. If Texas loses, then Oklahoma could miss with a win on tie-breaker scenarios, although that is unlikely. Still, with a loss, they are most likely out of the race for the conference title.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: BYU-Oklahoma State Odds

BYU: +16.5 (-105)

Oklahoma State: -16.5 (-115)

Over: 56.5 (-110)

Under: 56.5 (-110)

How to Watch BYU vs. Oklahoma State Week 13

Time: 3:30 PM ET/ 12:30 PM PT

TV: ABC

Stream: FuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why BYU Will Cover The Spread

Kedon Slovis has led the offense for most of the year for BYU. He has completed 154 of 268 passes for 1,717 yards the year. He has also thrown 12 touchdowns to just six interceptions. Still, his last game was against Texas, and in that game, he did not throw a touchdown and had two interceptions. Still, he left the game due to injury, and Jake Retzlaff has taken over. He is completing just over 50 percent of his passes, with three touchdowns and three two interceptions. If Slovis cannot go, Retzlaff will need to be more like he was last week. In that game, he threw for 173 yards and two scores while also running in one. Still, he had the costly interception that was returned for a touchdown, plus he had three fumbles in the game.

The running game this year also has not produced much. LJ Martin leads the team in rushing this year. He has run 104 times for 496 yards and four scores. He has had to do a lot of the work after contact too, with his average points of first contact just over a yard beyond the line of scrimmage. Meanwhile, Aidan Robbins is second on the team in rushing. On the year he has 411 yards and one score.

The receiving game has been led by Chase Roberts this year. He comes into the game with 569 yards on the season and five scores. Meanwhile, Isaac Rex has been reliable as the tight end. He has 399 yards on the year with three touchdowns. Finally, Darius Lassiter comes in with 390 yards on the year and four scores.

The defense also has struggled for BYU this year. They rank 102nd in total defense this year. They have also given up 40 total touchdowns this year, which ranks them 85th in scoring defense on the year. The pass rush has struggled. Only one player has more than one sack this year. That is Tyler Batty who comes in with five of them. Meanwhile, in coverage, while BYU does have 12 interceptions, they have also given up 21 touchdowns. Jakob Robinson comes in with four interceptions, but he has given up six touchdowns. Eddie Heckard has three picks, but also five touchdowns against him as well.

Why Oklahoma State Will Cover The Spread

Alan Boeman has led this Oklahoma State offense this year. On the year he has completed 217 of 368 passes for 2,487 yards and ten scors. Still, he has nine interceptions on the year, with another 14 turnover-worthy passes. The last two weeks have shown some of the best of Bowman and the worst. He has thrown for 573 yards in the two games with two scores. He has four big times throws according to PFF in those games. Still, he has four interceptions and also four other turnover-worthy passes.

The ground game has been the key for Oklahoma State and that is led by Ollie Gordon II. He has run for 1,414 yards this year and 15 touchdowns. While he is getting nearly three yards downfield before first contact, he is also doing work after contact as well, with 3.88 yards per carry after first contact. Gordon has forced 53 missed tackles this year while having 37 runs over ten yards. In his last five games, he has four games over 130 yards and with two or more touchdowns. The one miss was against UCF where he ran for just 25 yards on 12 carries before leaving the game with an injury.

In the receiving game, it is Brennan Presley and Rashod Owens to lead the way. Presley comes into the game with 67 receptions for 656 yards and five touchdowns this year. Pressley has also been great after the catch, with 404 yards after the catch this year. Meanwhile, Owens has 46 receptions on the year for 595 yards.

The Oklahoma State defense has struggled this year as well. They ranked 115th in total defense on the year, still, they ran 71st in scoring defense on the year. Oklahoma State has 28 quarterback sacks this year, with Collin Oliver leading the way. He comes into the game with seven sacks and 36 pressures on the year. Joining him in getting to the quarterback is Nickolas Martin. He comes in with six sacks and 25 pressures on the year. In coverage, Cameron Epps has been solid, but not amazing. He has three interceptions and four pass breakups, but he has also allowed 330 yards and three touchdowns.

Final BYU-Oklahoma State Prediction & Pick

This game could hold major implications. Oklahoma State will know going into the game exactly what the implications are. If Texas wins on Friday, they will go into the game knowing if they win, they will be in the Big 12 title game and have a chance to secure a New Year's Six bowl by beating Texas. The big difference in this one will be the run game. BYU is 109th in the nation against the run. Meanwhile, minus the game he was injured in, Ollie Gordon has been nearly unstoppable. He will continue to do that in this game, as the BYU offense continues to struggle.

Final BYU-Oklahoma State Prediction & Pick: Oklahoma State -16.5 (-115)