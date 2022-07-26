How upcoming CeeDee Lamb, Trevon Diggs extensions impact Cowboys’ free agency strategy

The Dallas Cowboys have one of the biggest cap spaces in the NFL, putting the team in prime position to make some key signings if they need to. However, it is worth noting that CeeDee Lamb and Trevon Diggs could eat up a portion of that money in their extensions.

Despite the $20 million in cap space that they have, the Cowboys actually cannot use them all in free agency. With Lamb and Diggs eligible to sign their extension in 2023, Dallas is largely expected to prioritize keeping them among a few others, per Todd Archer of ESPN (via ABC News)

A good portion of that money is currently earmarked for wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and cornerback Trevon Diggs, who can sign contract extensions for the first time in 2023, as well as some other players, including right tackle Terence Steele. With how the quarterback market has ballooned since Dak Prescott signed a four-year, $160 million deal in 2021, Stephen Jones said the team could look at extending the quarterback’s contract as well.

That doesn’t mean the Cowboys will be conservative in their spending, though. As executive vice president Stephen Jones said, they are more than willing to use some of the “dry powder” they have if they need to.

With the Cowboys’ Super Bowl drought nearing two decades now, the pressure is on Jones and the rest of the team to give the fanbase results. Considering that, the team might need to use the money they have to bolster the roster and improve their title chances.

Of course it remains to the needs the team has, but Cowboys fans will surely love the position they are in when it comes to the roster and overall roster flexibility.