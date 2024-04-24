The Dallas Cowboys just can't seem to get over the hump. Dallas has fallen into a rhythm during the Mike McCarthy regime with the Cowboys — dominate the regular season, then choke in the playoffs. While it is true that being in the mix every season is a good thing, many fans have higher expectations for America's Team. Barring a fairytale season for the Cowboys in 2024, it appears that head coach Mike McCarthy may be coaching elsewhere in the future.
According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has hired agent Don Yee to represent him. McCarthy is headed into the final year of his contract with the Cowboys and is on the hot seat after an embarrassing playoff loss against the Packers ended Dallas' season in January. Yee represents Jim Harbaugh, Sean Payton, and Tom Brady amongst others.
McCarthy started his head coaching career with the Packers in 2006. He remained the head coach of the Packers through 2018. During his tenure with the Packers, McCarthy led the team to a Super Bowl victory against the Steelers in 2011. McCarthy was also present for the organization's transition from Brett Favre to Aaron Rodgers at quarterback and led the team to dominate the NFC North for much of his time with the team.
Rumors swirled after the Cowboys lost to the Packers that McCarthy might be replaced as head coach. Legendary head coach Bill Belichick was one rumored name who could replace McCarthy. Belichick and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones are close and sources around the league thought Belichick would enjoy going to Dallas. However, Jones decided to stick with McCarthy for one more season. McCarthy is now on the hot seat and faces high expectations in 2024. If he does not succeed, he will likely be replaced.
Expectations will be high for McCarthy, Cowboys in 2024
You might not think that Mike McCarthy is on the hot seat if you just looked at his resume.
The Cowboys have had major success in the regular season throughout Mike McCarthy's tenure with Dallas. After a 6-10 start in 2020, Dallas has authored three straight 12-5 regular season records. They have won the NFC East twice (2021, 2023) and made the playoffs three years in a row. However, Dallas has only won a single playoff game in that stretch, a 31-14 in the 2022 Wild Card round against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The expectation for 2024 will be for McCarthy to get Dallas over the hump and achieve more success in the postseason. It's easy to imagine anything short of an NFC Championship appearance will not be enough to save McCarthy's job.
Cowboys fans are itchy for Dallas to make some moves considering the huge stakes of the 2024 NFL season. Unfortunately, Dallas has done little to get fans excited so far this offseason. The team has arguably shed more talent than it has gained. Veteran left tackle Tyron Smith left for the Jets, running back Tony Pollard for the Titans. Dallas cut Michael Gallup and Leighton Vander Esch. The only external additions Dallas made in free agency were short-term deals on running back Royce Freeman and linebacker Eric Kendricks.
The Cowboys will need to make some wise investments on both sides of the ball if they are to succeed in 2024, starting with tomorrow's 2024 NFL Draft.