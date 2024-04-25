While the Kansas City Chiefs dynasty is likely to get rolling through the next years, they have not been particular lucky with retaining pass catchers. Travis Kelce might be the constant weapon that Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid could target but his age does start to show at times. The best way that they could move forward would be through the 2024 NFL Draft. It might even like look like they're gunning for some top talent. Maybe, Malik Nabers, Rome Odunze, or even Brian Thomas Jr.?
Apparently, the Chiefs have been seeing if they can trade up the 2024 NFL Draft order, per James Palmer. They are reportedly doing this such that they could get a lethal weapon for Patrick Mahomes to run plays with at the wide receiver slot. Andy Reid and the rest of the front office hold the rights to pick someone at number 32 and no higher. There is still no certainty whether or not a team is likely to agree to this trade. But, the Chiefs can make an interesting package with the assets that they currently have.
The Chiefs' weapon situation
Why are the Chiefs so eager to trade up for a great receiver, you ask? Well, their weapons have not had the best track record in recent years since Tyreek Hill left. As of the moment, their most reliable weapon would have been Rashee Rice. He had been with Patrick Mahomes and the rest of the Chiefs squad in their journey to reach the Super Bowl. However, Rice is facing criminal charges and just recently got sued again for his involvement in a Dallas car crash.
Kadarius Toney is another name that the Chiefs are holding on to. However, the chemistry issues that the team had to face when he was benched in the late stages of the postseason were not great. He went on in shows and declared himself clear of any injuries despite Andy Reid saying otherwise.
Aside from recently acquired Hollywood Brown, the rest of the receiving corps don't turn too many heads. Montrell Washington, Justin Watson, and Justyn Ross are not necessarily the star-level receivers that one would think about. The closest they have to an up-and-coming star role player is Skyy Moore. Still, the front office could never go wrong in acquiring a higher-level talent in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Options with their current pick
The first thing to note when analyzing the teams that may want to trade with the Chiefs is the level of talent they are giving up. So, anyone who has a shot of landing Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers, and Rome Odunze might not be willing to create a deal with Coach Reid.
Then, who does that leave the Chiefs to acquire the NFL Draft? Well, the biggest talent they can snag if they realistically trade up would be Adonai Mitchell out of Texas. His teammate, Xavier Worthy, is also in the running to be acquired if ever. Aside from these two Longhorns, Brian Thomas Jr. along with Troy Franklin and Ladd Mcconkey are still solid picks. With those last three, the Chiefs might not even need to trade up.