Jerry Jones seemingly forgets Jason Peters ever played for Eagles as he visits with Cowboys

Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys are looking into veteran offensive tackle Jason Peters, as the team deals with an injury to All-Pro Tyron Smith. The team is planning on bringing Peters in for a visit on Friday, and the nine-time Pro Bowler is undergoing physicals with the Cowboys.

Jones spoke about Peters on Friday, acknowledging the connection the two have as alumni of the University of Arkansas. But one thing Jones comically refused to acknowledge was the 11 years of NFL service Peters put in for the Cowboys’ hated division rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles.

For our 2022 NFC East preview, listen below:

Clarence Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram has the hilarious details.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on the Jason Peters visit today: “We all know him. He was a really outstanding Arkansas player. We’ll sit down here and see how he’s doing, how his physicals have been and go from there.” https://t.co/cFf9sajGsV — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) September 2, 2022

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said that “we all know” Jason Peters, going on to say that the 40-year-old offensive tackle was a really outstanding Arkansas player.” Yeah, that Peters really was something at Arkansas, 21 years ago!

Jones magically forgot the last 12 years, 11 of which Peters spent with the Eagles. But of course, Jones has no concept of time. The Cowboys last won a Super Bowl in 1995 but he acts like that happened last weekend.

In all seriousness, this is just part of the good, old-fashioned NFC East rivalry. Peters, who made nine Pro Bowls as a member of the Eagles, could be seen routinely pancaking Cowboys defensive linemen left and right.

It’s no wonder that Jones has erased that from his memory. But we’ve come full circle. Now, Jerry Jones is in a position to add Jason Peters to his own offensive line.

At the age of 40, the former Eagles star would add experience- most notably at left tackle- to the Cowboys’ line. That would be a better idea than playing Tyler Smith at tackle instead of guard.

Even if Jerry Jones won’t acknowledge his time with the Eagles.