Cowboys bringing in 9-time Pro Bowler who could be huge next season

The Dallas Cowboys could be adding veteran offensive lineman Jason Peters to their roster. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News has reported that Peters has a schedule to pay the Cowboy a visit Thursday.

“Eight-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Jason Peters is scheduled to visit the Cowboys on Thursday, person familiar with plan said. Peters spent last year in Chicago after a dozen seasons with the Eagles. Has awaited right opportunity for 19th NFL season. Dallas appears to be it.”

At 40 years old, Peters’ best days are certainly behind him, but that doesn’t mean he can’t offer anything positive to the Cowboys. For one, he’s got a ton of experience in a position of need for Dallas. The Cowboys suffered a cropping injury to their offensive line when left tackle Tyron Smith sustained knee and hamstring injuries which landed him on the injured reserve. The Cowboys also still have rookie Tyler Smith, who is being groomed as a potential temporary Tyron Smith replacement at left tackle, but if Dallas manages to reach an agreement with Jason Peters, it could be the veteran who ends up having that starting LT role.

Peters played on a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears in 2021 and played 15 games (all starts) while appearing in 88 percent of offensive snaps. The 6-4 vet out of the Arkansas Razorbacks football program received solid grades from PFF for his 2021 performance, including a 77.5 overall rating. Peters must be very familiar with playing in Dallas, as he used to be in Arlington once a year during his 11-year tenure with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Cowboys play Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home on Sept. 11 to open their 2022 NFL regular season.