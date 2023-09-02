The Arizona Coyotes are facing a number of difficulties ahead of the 2023-24 NHL season. In fact, the team's very future in the state of Arizona is up in the air following a failed arena deal in the city of Tempe. That said, things are looking up, both on and off the ice.

Arizona was one of the league's more active teams in NHL Free Agency. And the players they brought in are nothing to laugh at. Forwards Jason Zucker and Alex Kerfoot are legitimate contributors who improve their forward group. Defenseman Matt Dumba is also an incredibly solid option to have on the blueline.

However, the Coyotes are still expected to miss the Stanley Cup Playoffs. They should play better than last season, but it's hard to imagine a run to the playoff. As a result, the team should enter the NHL trade deadline as sellers. And here are three potential trade candidates for the Coyotes as the new season draws near.

Nick Bjugstad

Nick Bjugstad returned to the Coyotes this summer after beginning last season with the team. Arizona traded the former first-round pick to the Edmonton Oilers around the trade deadline. Bjugstad helped the Oilers make the second round of the playoffs during his time there.

Bjugstad should, once again, hear his name in the rumor mill in 2024. He is under contract for the next two seasons, which gives Arizona the ability to hold out until they get an offer they can't refuse. The 31-year-old is also on a rather reasonable $2.1 million salary.

Bjugstad is not a star player at this point in his career. However, he is a solid piece for any contending team's bottom six who can chip in 30 or so points a season. Interest in the veteran could be high once we get to trade deadline season.

Karel Vejmelka

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Karel Vejmelka may not have the greatest numbers. His goals-against average usually sits in the mid-3.00s, for instance. However, the 27-year-old puck-stopper still puts in a respectable effort each night. And his save percentage certainly indicates he could have better numbers on better teams.

Vejmelka is currently signed for the next two seasons on a $2.75 million salary. Contending teams could fit this into their books by the time the trade deadline swings around. And he isn't a rental, increasing the value he brings to any team.

However, contending teams have shown a willingness to rely on dirt-cheap options to back up their established signings. The Tampa Bay Lightning, for example, have a backup signed for just $775K. Would a team in their position consider the upgrade in quality to be worth the increase in salary cap?

At the end of the day, Vejmelka's name is certain to be thrown around the rumor mill. And if the Coyotes receive an offer to their liking, they could move on from their starting goalie this season.

Nick Schmaltz

Nick Schmaltz may be the team's best trade chip outside of Clayton Keller. However, the idea that Keller could move teams this season is a bit of a stretch. Schmaltz, meanwhile, has a more realistic path to a trade.

Schmaltz has emerged as a solid NHL contributor, posting back-to-back 50+ point seasons. The 27-year-old is signed for the next three seasons. He is set to make $5.85 million each year until the end of his contract.

Schmaltz can provide added scoring punch to any team interested in his services. The Coyotes likely have a high price tag attached to him, which makes sense. If Arizona is trading one of its best players, the team certainly wants to acquire premium assets to strengthen its future chances of success. It'll be interesting to see if Schmaltz winds up being on the move this upcoming season.