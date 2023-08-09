The Arizona Coyotes are one step closer to building a new arena after the team released a statement on Wednesday confirming that owner Alex Meruelo plans to purchase land in Mesa for a potential entertainment district.

“We can confirm that Coyotes Owner, Chairman & Governor Alex Meruelo has executed a Letter of Intent to purchase a parcel of land located in Mesa, Arizona to be the potential site for a sports arena and entertainment district for the Club,” the team announced.

“The Coyotes remain committed to building the first privately funded sports facility in Arizona history and ensuring the Valley as the Club's permanent home. In addition to this property in Mesa, the Club will continue to explore other potential sites in the East Valley.”

It's certainly a promising update in the desert after a proposed entertainment district and arena was turned down by Arizona voters in May, leading to relocation rumors.

“We appreciate the tremendous support that we have received from many communities, elected officials, and community leaders who have expressed their desire to see the Coyotes remain in the Valley permanently,” the statement continued.

“We would also like to thank NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman and Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly for their steadfast support of the Club's efforts to find a permanent arena solution, and for their recognition that Arizona is a tremendous hockey market.”

The Coyotes have played in the desert since 1996, and have called multiple arenas in the Phoenix area home. They played at America West Arena before moving to Glendale Arena in 2003. When the operating agreement was not renewed in August of 2021, the team reached a multi-year agreement with Arizona State University to play at the school's Mullett Arena.

It will be a new look team next season, with GM Bill Armstrong staying extremely busy this summer. The squad added Matt Dumba, Jason Zucker, Alex Kerfoot, Nick Bjugstad, Troy Stecher and Sean Durzi, among others, and should be much more competitive in 2023-24.

A strong showing from the Arizona Coyotes could be just what the team and city need to prove that hockey can continue to work in the desert after multiple setbacks.