The Arizona Coyotes were arguably the busiest team in the entire National Hockey League when the free agency period opened on July 1. GM Bill Armstrong brought in a load of new players, completely transforming both the offense and D-core in one fell swoop. Jason Zucker, Nick Bjugstad, Alex Kerfoot, Troy Stecher, Travis Dermott and Sean Durzi will all call the desert home next season, and that wasn't even all of it.

Armstrong also brought back a potential franchise cornerstone in Matias Maccelli, who had an excellent rookie season and figures to be even better next season. The Coyotes were awful last year, and they will likely need a few more years before they are competitive again, but the team has a great mix of young talent and veteran presence, and the future is bright in Arizona.

Let's break down the boatload of moves the Arizona Coyotes made this summer.

Added veteran forwards Bjugstad, Zucker, Kerfoot

The Coyotes revamped their top nine by bringing in veteran free agents Nick Bjugstad from the Edmonton Oilers, Jason Zucker from the Pittsburgh Penguins and Alex Kerfoot from the Toronto Maple Leafs. None of the three players were given term, which is always a risky move for a rebuilding team.

All three players have significant NHL experience behind them, and although none of them are difference makers, they all should move the needle in the desert next season. The 30-year-old Bjugstad tallied 17 goals and 29 points in 78 games last year, and could join Nick Schmaltz and Kerfoot down the middle. Kerfoot is coming off a down year, producing 32 points in 2022-23, but he eclipsed the 50-point mark the season before and could get back to those numbers with the right linemates and ice time.

Jason Zucker had a very solid season playing with Evgeni Malkin, scoring 27 goals and 48 points over 78 games. He could immediately slot in on the team's top line after being inked to an expensive one-year, $5.3 million pact for 2023-24.

Improved blue line with Durzi, Stecher, Dermott

The team's offense has certainly improved, but Armstrong also remodelled the back end in the Valley. Arguably the team's biggest addition of the offseason is Sean Durzi, who scored nine goals and 38 points on the Los Angeles Kings' blue line in 2022-23. He is a player who will only get better, and one Armstrong called “a reliable two-way defenseman who has good vision and contributes offensively.” His acquisition price wasn't cheap, costing the team a second-round pick in next year's draft, but he will be a huge part of the future.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Troy Stecher and Travis Dermott were also solid if unspectacular signings, and they could potentially make up the franchise's third pairing on identical one-year deals for 2023-24.

Re-signed electric rookie Matias Maccelli

Another crucial move was getting a potential franchise cornerstone in Matias Maccelli locked up; he was signed to a three-year contract extension earlier in July. The deal is worth a total of $10.2 million, which is a great price for a player who had an excellent 49 points in 64 games for the team last season.

He finished fourth in voting for the Calder Trophy, and the 22-year-old will most certainly be a crucial part of the team's plans over the next couple of seasons. He has top-six potential, finishing third on the team in scoring and second among rookies across the league. He will only get better as time goes on.

Final Grade: A-

The Arizona Coyotes navigated the trade market and free agency deftly, putting them in a strong position to improve on their 28-win, 70-point campaign last season. Durzi is a great addition on the back end, and Bjugstad, Kerfoot and Zucker will help improve the team's overall offense next season. Re-signing Matias Maccelli was also a huge win, especially on a contract that only pays him $3.4 million per year.

Unlike previous seasons, when the Coyotes were interested on taking on dead money in free agency, this year they actually went out on the market and made moves. They didn't give any player significant term, which would have been risky for a rebuilding team, and they added some pieces who could be valuable at next year's trade deadline if the season doesn't go as planned.

As it stands today, the Arizona Coyotes are an underrated team that could surprise in the Western Conference next season, and will certainly be knocking on the playoff door sooner rather than later with their plethora of young talent and solid offensive depth. Get some good goaltending from Karel Vejmelka and next year could be a huge step forward for the franchise.