The Arizona Coyotes continue their road trip through their division as they face the Dallas Stars. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Coyotes-Stars prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Coyotes come into the game sitting at 7-6-1 on the year, which placed them tied for fourth in their division with the Blues. In their last seven games, they have been alternating wins and losses. Last time out, they were on the winning side of things. After scoring just one goal in a loss to the Blues, the Coyotes scored plenty against the Predators. The Predators scored the first two of the game, but the Coyotes struck back, and it would be 3-2 Predators after one. The Predators made it a two-goal lead in the second before the Coyotes would score three straight to take the lead 5-4. In the third, the Predators would score first, but the Coyotes fired back with two of their own to win 7-5.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Stars come into the game at 10-3-1 on the year. They lead the Central Division by three points currently. In the last three games, they have been on the road and come away with a win in all of them. Last time out, it was an 8-3 win over the Wild. The Stars scored three goals in the first, two more in the second, and then another three in the third period, to take an 8-3 win. It was the man-advantage and disadvantage that was the difference in the game. The Stars scored five times on the power play, but also scored twice when many were down in the game.

Why The Coyotes Will Cover The Spread

The top line for the Coyotes is led by Clayton Keller, Barrett Hayton, and Nick Schmaltz. Keller comes in as the team leading in points this year. He is tied for the team lead with six goals, plus he had nine assists to give him 15 points on the year. He has also been solid on the power play, coming in with four goals and five assists on the man advantage. Meanwhile, Schmaltz comes into the game second on the team in points this year. He has four goals and nine assists giving him 13 points on the year. Meanwhile, this season, he has two goals and five assists on the power play. Finally, Hayton comes in struggling. He comes into the game with just two points, with one goal and one assist on the year.

Matias Maccelli, Logan Cooley, and Nick Bjugstad all have been solid this year. Maccelli comes in with two goals and eight assists, while Cooley has a goal and ten assists. Bjugstad has three goals and six assists. The Coyotes do a good job of spreading out their production as well. This year, two players come in with six goals, while another two come in with five, and then two more come in with four.

The power play for the Coyotes has been solid this year. They are fifth in the league with a conversion rate of 29.1 percent. Arizona has scored on the power play 16 times this year. The penalty kill is a different story. They are 22nd in the NHL when man down, with just a 75.5 percent kill percentage. They also lead the NHL in penalty minutes this year.

Karel Vejmelka is expected to be in the goal tonight for the Coyotes. He is 2-5-1 on the year with a 2.97 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage. His last three games have not been great for him. He has lost all three of them while allowing 11 goals on just 89 shots. That gives him just a .876 save percentage in that time and a solo against an average of 3.69.

Why The Stars Will Cover The Spread

The top line of Jason Robertson, Roope Hintz, and Joe Pavelski has been solid this year. Pavelski is in a three-way tie for the team lead in points. He has scored six goals and seven assists this year, with two goals and two assists on the power play. Robertson had struggled some this year but has turned it around. He not only has five goals on the year with eight assists, to also ties him with 13 points on the year. Rooper Hintz is a point behind the team lead, sitting with 12, thanks to five goals and seven assists this year.

Meanwhile, it is Wyatt Johnston who is also tied for the team lead in points while Le leads the team in goals this year. He has seven goals to go with his six assists to give him 13 points this year. Matt Duchenes and Jamie Benn both sit over ten points this year as well. Duchene comes in with five goals and six assists, while Benn comes into the game with three goals and eight assists for his 11 points.

The power play was a major issue but has turned around recently. At the end of last week, the Stars were 29th in the NHL in power-play conversion but now sit 17th, after scoring six power-play goals over the weekend. They also still have the best penalty kill unit in the NHL, killing 91.8 percent of penalties this year.

The Stars will be sending Jake Oettinger to guard the net tonight. He is 7-2-1- this year with a 2.91 goals-against average and a .929 save percentage. Both of those marks place him in the top ten in the league. ?He has been solid in his last two outings. In those games, he has saved 50 of 55 shots, coming away with a 2.50 goals against average, a .909 save percentage, and two wins.

Final Coyotes-Stars Prediction & Pick

The Coyotes have shown flashes this year of being a solid team. This year, they have scored six or more goals three times already, winning all three of those games. Still, those seem to be flashes in the pan for them. Right now, the Coyotes are 13th in the NHL with a 3.36-goals per-game mark. Taking out their three goal-scoring outbursts, they would have a 2.36 goals-per-game average. That would rank the Coyotes 30th in the NHL. With how solid the Stars defense can be, sitting fifth in the NHL, do not expect the outburst today. Take the Stars to cover in this one.

Final Coyotes-Stars Prediction & Pick: Stars -1.5 (+104)