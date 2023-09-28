Fans were left wanting more after Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. duked it out for the first time. Names like Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo have been flying around to face Bud in his next bout. Stephen Espinoza of Showtime unveiled a possible timeline of the rematch, via Craig Daly of Boxing News 24.

“We got a busy schedule for the rest of the year. We have a couple more events coming. I don’t think we’re going to end up squeezing it in this year. It’ll probably be next year anyway. So we’ll figure it out,” the Showtime executive said about the rematch between Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr.

Although, there is a huge caveat to the new chapter of their rivalry. Bud is more interested in fighting the winner of the Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo fight. He even revealed his interest in moving up to 168 just so he gets the opportunity to do so. Charlo, on the other hand, has expressed his interest in going down to 154 to face Bud.

But, there is also some optimism in holding their next matchup, “Errol did exercise the rematch clause. It’s not quite that simple. It’s not just saying, ‘Hey, I don’t want to fight in this class. I want to fight this class.”

2024 will be the year when fans and Showtime get to show us an elite number of matches. The second Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. matchup will definitely be an intense fight night. Who do you have winning it all?