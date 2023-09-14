Keith Thurman was not impressed with Terence Crawford's win over Errol Spence Jr.

Crawford became the undisputed welterweight champion after a dominant one-sided performance that saw him ultimately TKO Spence in the ninth round of their highly-anticipated unification clash in July.

While Crawford has since campaigned to fight the likes of Jermell Charlo and Canelo Alvarez, Spence has seemingly activated his rematch clause which will set up a second fight between the pair in the near future.

However, that hasn't stopped Crawford from being called out by a number of top welterweights such as Thurman and Danny Garcia.

Crawford recently hit out at the pair for only wanting to fight him now that he has all the belts as opposed to a few years ago when he only carried the WBO title. He also stated that they would never get a chance to fight him.

My my how the tables have turned. @DannySwift you @keithfthurmanjr will never and I mean never get a shot at the top dog and that’s me. Y’all hoe assess didn’t want no smoke when I wanted to fight member. Now y’all want to fight so bad 🤣🤣🤣 go keep fighting each other like b4 — Terence Crawford (@terencecrawford) September 12, 2023

To that, Thurman responded by playing down his — and most notably — Spence's performance in their welterweight title unification fight.

“[Crawford] didn’t beat up a real champion, kid,” Thurman told Fight Hub TV (via Boxing Scene). “Everybody knows that if you put Thurman in the ring on that night, Thurman wipes that Spence, that Errol. He gets wiped by many people.

“I don’t think that Errol Spence would beat Shawn Porter. God blessed you, kid. Everybody knows in boxing that it’s timing. There’s an old saying – one day you got it, the next day you don’t. A lot of people know – Thurman against that Spence, the same scenario.”

As for Crawford choosing never to fight him? Thurman doesn't seem surprised as he believes he was being ducked by “Bud” well before these latest comments.

“[Crawford and I] could have fought in October, but [Crawford] fought some nobody [David Avanesyan] … Are you king of the hill now? Yeah,” added Thurman. “You put me in there with [Crawford] on that same night in Vegas [he fought Spence and] it’s not the same fight. Do what you want with your career. If you don’t want to fight me, fine.

“Spence never really wanted it. You don’t ever really want it, that’s fine. Do what you want to do with your career. Go after Canelo [Alvarez]. Make history, be big. Don’t fight Danny. Don’t fight Thurman. I’m still an active fighter. I still love looking for the best fights. It’s not my fault that you’re the best fight out there. ”

Thurman last fought in Feb. 2022 where he outpointed Mario Barrios over 12 rounds. He hasn't competed since.