“Cubs news: The team is exercising its 2024 option on starter Kyle Hendricks, sources tell ESPN. He'll make $16.5 million next year. The move was expected, especially so after Marcus Stroman opted out of his deal yesterday. The longest tenured Cub is back for his 11th season,” Rogers tweeted.

Marcus Stroman turned down his $21 million club option with Chicago this weekend. For their part, the Cubs aren't interested in re-signing the nine-year veteran.

Stroman spent two seasons with the Cubs before his impending departure from the team. He had a 16-16 win-loss record with a 3.73 ERA in 52 starts for Chicago. Stroman earned his second career MLB All-Star selection this past season.

Now that Marcus Stroman is on his way out of the Windy City, Kyle Hendricks will become David Ross' longest-tenured starter.

Chicago exercising its 2024 option on Kyle Hendricks is good news for the 33-year-old right hander. He has spent his entire 10-year career in the majors with the Cubs. He was part of Chicago's 2016 World Series championship team.

Kyle Hendricks made it clear he wanted to remain with Chicago prior to this year's MLB trade deadline.

“I have so much respect for them. I've appreciated all the respect they've shown me, and all the leeway and all the opportunities they've given me,” Kyle Hendricks said.

“The narrative's out there. They know where we're all at. At the end of the day it is what it is. It's business,” Hendricks added.

The Cubs went 83-79 and missed the postseason for the third straight year. Here's hoping they turn their fortunes around in Kyle Hendricks' 11th season in the majors.