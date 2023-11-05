The Cubs have made their final 2024 decision on Marcus Stroman after watching him decline his $21 million option.

After narrowly missing out on the playoffs, the Chicago Cubs are entering the offseason looking to bolster their postseason push. But as the Cubs craft their 2024 plans, Marcus Stroman doesn't seem to be a part of them.

Chicago has no interest in bringing Stroman back in free agency, via Bob Nightengale of USA Today. Stroman recently declined his $21 million club, setting the wheels in motion for a mutual split.

Stroman lasted two years in Chicago, earning an All-Star nomination along the way. Over his 52 starts, the right-hander put up a 16-16 record with a 3.73 ERA and a 238/88 K/BB ratio. Now on the open market, Stroman should be one of the more sought after starters in free agency.

While the Cubs don't plan to bring him back, Chicago could certainly use some added pitching this offseason. The team ranked 14th in MLB this past offseason with a 4.08 ERA. Their .244 batting average against ranked 13th.

Chicago will have Justin Steele atop their lineup and will be hoping for a bounce back from Jameson Taillon. However, after the Cubs' rotation needs a bit more firepower. While it won't come in the form of Marcus Stroman, Chicago will likely scour the free agent market for starting pitching.

Stroman had a successful stint with the Cubs. However, it ended without Chicago reaching the postseason. Now, both sides will go their separate ways as both team and player look to reach a higher ceiling. The Cubs are just hoping their ceiling doesn't collapse without Stroman in the rotation.