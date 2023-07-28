The Chicago Cubs finally got a taste of what a World Series feels like back in 2016. But since that momentous occasion that took them 108 years to accomplish, they've yet to return to the Fall Classic, even missing three out of the last six postseasons. To begin this season, it was once again was not looking promising for return to October baseball for the Cubs, but recent fortunes may have changed that.

The Cubs believe

The 2023 MLB season has been an intriguing one for the Cubs, leaving fans and analysts alike puzzled about the team's potential, with some even comparing their trajectory with the 2021 Atlanta Braves. The Braves that season only won 88 games to win their division, and then became the hottest team in all of baseball to win the World Series in six games against a highly talented Houston Astros team.

Current Cubs' shortstop Dansby Swanson was a big factor on that Braves team, so he knows all about the adversity Atlanta took on that season, and more importantly, what it took to come back and win it all in the end.

“Belief is such a powerful thing,” Swanson told . “Being able to fight through so much adversity in 2021 like we did and kind of what we’re doing now. Fought through so much this year and been through much as a group, it really does make you stronger. I think everyone is starting to realize and tap into the potential of this group.”

Swanson continues to be one of the best defensive shortstops in the game, and although he can be streaky at the plate at times, he's having a great month of July. He's hitting .300 with three homers and a WRC+ of 157.

But then you have other guys who are beginning to step for this team offensively, like Christopher Morel and Nico Hoerner. Not to mention that the Cubs could have a solid rotation to enter the postseason with Kyle Hendriks coming back to form, Justin Steele looking like a potential Cy Young candidate, Jameson Taillon finding his groove and Marcus Stroman, who hasn't been great as of late, but will most likely get back on track. Maybe with a few relievers before the deadline and this team could be real contenders.

The Return of Cody Bellinger

But who can forget about the resurgence of Cody Bellinger's career this season? Bellinger looks to have almost returned to his 2019 NL MVP form. The former Los Angeles Dodger has belted 15 homers while hitting .317, with a WRC+ of 142. The question is, will the Cubs want to deal him or keep him by the MLB trade deadline?

The Cubs are still hovering around .500, but they're also in the NL Central, which really means they could do about anything. If the Cubs are really believing like Swanson thinks they are, it would be wise to hold onto Bellinger, who could be a centerpiece for them in October. Bellinger knows the month of October pretty well, as he was a big part of the 2020 Dodgers World Series team where he made a number of clutch hits that entire postseason.

Cubs have come alive in the second-half

Setting at 51-51, they're currently 5.5 games back out of the first place Milwaukee Brewers, and four game back of the Wild Card with two months left to play. But so far, it looks as if the Cubs have been saving their best baseball for the second-half.

Since the All-Star break, the #Cubs are first in @MLB for runs per game (7.38), batting average (.304), OPS (.878) and stolen bases (20). pic.twitter.com/qaIlI4a7Ad — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 28, 2023

They've gone 9-4 since returning from the All-Star break and are on their largest winning-streak of the year at six games after beating their divisional rival the St. Louis Cardinals 10-3 on Thursday night. However, they have a set of real tests coming up after they finish their series with the Cardinals. They'll host the Cincinnati Reds in a four game series, followed by the Braves in a three game series. Then they'll hit the road again, facing the New York Mets and Toronto Blue Jays both in three game series.

Not accounting for the pandemic season, where they lost in the Wild Card round, the Cubs haven't had a 90-win season since 2018 and have only won a little more than 70 over the last two seasons, missing the playoffs both times. It's understandable if no one wants to believe in this club, even with their recent second-half hot streak. But this is the Cubs we're talking about here. They're always going to make you doubt, having 108 years worth of proof for that. Stranger things have happened, and in baseball, one hot streak will get you to the promised land.