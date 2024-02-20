David Peralta is headed to Chicago

The Chicago Cubs will be adding David Peralta to their roster, per New York Post's John Heyman and FanSided's Robert Murray. The 36-year-old outfielder, who spent the majority of his career with the Arizona Diamondbacks, became a free agent last season following a one-year stint with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

In 2023, Peralta slashed .259/.294/.381 and tallied seven home runs, to go with 55 runs batted in as a member of LA. The 36-year-old's performance could be attributed to a left elbow injury that had been a nuisance to him for much of the season. His numbers experienced a drop following the All-Star break, a sign that the elbow was increasingly affecting his output.

Peralta finally underwent flexor tendon repair surgery last October and is presently recovering from the ordeal. Still, he made up for his batting on the defensive side, managing eight DRS, seven of which were saved in the left field.

His expertise lies in the left and right outfield spots, where the Cubs mainly designate players such as Ian Happ and Seiya Suzuki. Once his elbow fully heals, David Peralta will be providing more depth and experience.

As for the Cubs, their signing of Peralta comes amid their current situation with Cody Bellinger, which hasn't progressed much as of late. An attempt to re-sign Bellinger may still take some time, as recent reports state that discussions with the free agent haven't bloomed into negotiations yet.

Still, whether or not Bellinger returns, Chicago surely looks to capitalize on a roster full of potential in order to secure a playoff berth this coming season.