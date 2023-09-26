Justin Steele has been fantastic for the Chicago Cubs in 2023. The left-hander has emerged as an All-Star pitcher and isn't afraid of the big moments. The Cubs are currently holding onto the third and final NL Wild Card spot. With the playoffs right around the corner, Steele recently commented on his mindset ahead of the postseason.

“That's what it's all about,” Steele said, via Jesse Rogers of ESPN. “I love pitching in big games. Give me the ball.

“It's what I want. The ball in the biggest moments.”

Cubs' Justin Steele is ready for the playoffs

Justin Steele, a left-handed starting pitcher, worked in a versatile role during his rookie season in 2021. He started nine games and pitched in 20 total contests, ultimately recording a 4.26 ERA. Steele became a full-time starter in 2022 and impressed, posting a quality 3.18 ERA across 24 starts.

But Chicago struggled overall last year. In 2023, Marcus Stroman was set to lead the charge, but one had to wonder if Steele could perform well for a contending ball club. He's answered the call and more throughout 2023. Steele has even impressed Stroman.

As of this story's publication, Steele has a 3.00 ERA and 1.167 WHIP. He leads the league in home runs allowed per nine innings, and has recorded 170 strikeouts compared to 35 walks. The Cubs wouldn't be where they are without Steele. His performance has been especially important considering Stroman's injury concerns.

Chicago needs to finish the year strong if they want to hold onto an NL Wild Card spot. If Chicago books a ticket to the playoffs, Steele will not back down in the big moments.