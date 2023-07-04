Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Marcus Stroman has had a very strong season, earning a trip to the All-Star Game in Seattle, but he took to Twitter to make a huge endorsement for his teammate Justin Steele.

“Justin Steele should be the starter for the NL. Honestly, shouldn't even be a debate! @J_Steele21,” Marcus Stroman wrote on Twitter.

Both Stroman and Justin Steele have had very strong seasons for the Cubs. Stroman has a 2.76 ERA with 7.69 strikeouts per nine innings and 3.09 walks per nine innings in 18 starts, according to Fangraphs. Steele has a 2.43 ERA with 8.02 strikeouts per nine innings and 2.00 walks per nine innings in 15 starts, according to Fangraphs.

Judging by those numbers, Stroman has an argument that Steele deserves to start the All-Star Game for the National League over him, unless you value the three extra starts Stroman has made in comparison to Steele. Stroman does have an xFIP of 3.60 while Steele's is at 3.83. However, expected statistics like those are rarely used to determine who is starting the All-Star Game.

Either way, the Cubs have gotten all they could ask for out of Stroman and Steele so far this season.

Bryce Elder of the Braves, Zac Gallen of the Diamondbacks and Clayton Kershaw of the Dodgers were selected to the National League's roster as well and could get the nod to start the All-Star Game.

Cubs fans should feel good about their odds, knowing they have two pitchers who are worthy of getting the nod. It will be interesting to see if either of them do get selected.