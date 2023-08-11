We're back with another prediction and pick for Friday's slate of MLB action as we turn our attention towards this Interleague matchup between two streaking teams. The Chicago Cubs (59-56) will take on the Toronto Blue Jays (65-52) for the start of a three-game series from Toronto. Check out our MLB odds series for our Cubs-Blue Jays prediction and pick.

The Chicago Cubs are currently tied for second in the NL Central and sit 2.5 games back of the leading Brewers. The Cubs have been one of the hottest teams in baseball over the last month and they've done tremendous work to close the gap between themselves and the top of the division. They're 6-4 in their last 10 games and will hope to see success as they face the Blue Jays for the first time this year. Javier Assad (RHP) will be their likely starter.

The Toronto Blue Jays are currently third in the AL East and sit 7 games back of the leading Baltimore Orioles. Even with a stellar record, the Blue Jays are on the outside-looking-in and will need to have a successful series here to kickstart a run. They're also 6-4 in their last 10 but haven't nearly done as good of a job building sustainable winning streaks. Jose Berrios (RHP) will be their starter.

Here are the Cubs-Blue Jays MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Cubs-Blue Jays Odds

Chicago Cubs: +1.5 (-164)

Toronto Blue Jays: -1.5 (+136)

Over (9): -110

Under (9): -110

How To Watch Cubs vs. Blue Jays

TV: Marquee Sports Network

Stream: MLB.TV, Apple TV+, fuboTV

Time: 7:07 p.m. ET/ 4:07 p.m. PT

Why The Cubs Could Cover The Spread

The Cubs have been playing their best baseball of the season over the last month and it's done wonder for them in the NL Central standings. They're just one Brewers' skid away from taking the lead and never looking back. The Cubs currently have the second-highest odds to win the division and beating a team like the Blue Jays could add to their confidence. Their lineup has been a scoring machine over the last month and it'll take a solid pitching performance to silence these Cubs from the box.

Javier Assad (1-2) will start behind his 3.35 ERA thru 53.2 innings of work. A late-reliever for most of the season, Assad steps in for his second true start of the season. During his last start against the Braves, he managed two earned runs on five hits and gave the Cubs the massive win at home. His confidence should be high, but it'll be his first start in hostile territory as he pitches indoors in Toronto.

Why The Blue Jays Could Cover The Spread

The Blue Jays have had a stellar season by most accounts, but they're trapped within one of the toughest divisions in baseball. If the Blue Jays were in the NL Central, they'd currently have a two-game lead over the division with their record. Playing in a tough division pays off when playing teams like the Cubs, however, as the Blue Jays are accustomed to having to score runs in bunches to keep games close. They've only scored four runs over the last three games, so they'll need their offense to step up if they want to see a win.

Jose Berrios (9-7) will start with a 3.38 ERA through 136 innings of work. He's got more strikeouts than hits on the year, but he's seriously struggled with giving free bases on walks. His numbers are better at home with his 4-3 record and 2.72 ERA, giving them a good chance when he's pitching off his home bump. If he can find his control early and get the Cubs into a slump, the Blue Jays should take this game easily at home.

Final Cubs-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

While the Blue Jays will be happy to see their home field again, they've struggled to produce runs over the last four games. While the Cubs have given up their fair share of runs, their bats are extremely hot and can swing the game in a single inning if the Cubs get going. For the prediction, let's go with the Chicago Cubs to get the win as we continue to ride their hot hand.

Final Cubs-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick: Chicago Cubs +1.5 (-164)