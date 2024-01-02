Daisy Ridley's upcoming Star Wars return is 'special,' says the director.

Daisy Ridley's long-awaited return to Star Wars is just a couple of years away. Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, director of the upcoming film, gave a special update.

“I'm very thrilled about the project”

Speaking to CNN, Obaid-Chinoy discussed her forthcoming movie in a galaxy far, far away.

“I'm very thrilled about the project because I think what we're about to create is something very special,” she told CNN.

As the inaugural woman and person of color to direct a Star Wars movie, Obaid-Chinoy also discussed this monumental moment. “We're in 2024 now, and I think it's about time we had a woman come forward to shape the story in a galaxy far, far away,” she added.

After the Rise of Skywalker, the trilogy-closer of the recent sequels, it was unclear what the future held for Ridley's Rey. While she was set up for big things, it didn't seem like she was going to return. In the time away from the series, Ridley starred in Chaos Walking, The Bubble, The Inventor, and The Marsh King's Daughter.

But in April 2023, Ridley was revealed to be returning to the franchise at Star Wars Celebration.

Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy is known for her films Saving Face, Song of Lahore, and A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness. In 2021, she directed two episodes of the MCU series, Ms. Marvel.

Known for her role in Star Wars, Daisy Ridley has had several other major roles. She starred in Kenneth Branagh's inaugural Agatha Christie adaptation, Murder on the Orient Express. Ridley has also starred in the live-action/CGI hybrid Peter Rabbit film.