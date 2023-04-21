Time does heal all wounds, as it appears that one of the recent Star Wars trilogy’s lead actors may be coming back despite years of resistance (no pun intended).

According to a new rumor from The Hot Mic podcast with John Rocha and Jeff Sneider, the former revealed that he has heard from sources that John Boyega is in talks (around the 10:40 mark) with Lucasfilm and Disney to return to the Star Wars universe. Rocha said that Boyega met with Kathleen Kennedy, “buried the hatchet,” and that the negotiations began. Should he returns, it sounds like he would be involved in Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy’s upcoming film which will bring Daisy Ridley back into the fold. That tracks, given the bond those two characters shared throughout the sequel trilogy.

This may come as a surprise, as Boyega has been vocal about his Star Wars experience and not returning to the franchise. Even last August, during an appearance on SiriusXM’s Tell Me Everything with John Fugelsang, he said, “At this point, I”m cool off it. I’m good off it. I think Finn is at a good confirmation point where you can just enjoy him in other things — the games, the animation. But I feel like [Episode] VII to [Episode] IX was good for me.”

John Boyeg has recently been killing it on the independent scene since his last appearance as Finn in The Rise of Skywalker. In 2020, he appeared in one of Steve McQueen’s Small Axe short films, Red, White and Blue. Last year, he gave the performance of his career in Breaking — a true story about a veteran who holds up a bank. He also appeared in The Woman King as King Ghezo. It was a nice run, but hopefully, Boyega retains that appetite for smaller films as he looks to go into hyperspace once again in a galaxy far, far away.