The Buffalo Bills were hoping for a celebration Sunday that included the return of Damar Hamlin to their home stadium and a victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in the divisional playoff game. While Hamlin was in a private suite and received a warm welcome from his teammates and Bills fans, the Bengals ruined the party with a 27-10 triumph over the home team.

The Bengals will meet the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game next Sunday and the Bills are done for the year. While the disappointment was palpable, Hamlin delivered a classy gesture as he provided Tyler Boyd of the Bengals with one of his jerseys.

Hamlin’s return to Highmark Stadium came less than 3 weeks after he suffered a cardiac arrest on the field in Buffalo’s Week 17 Monday night game at Cincinnati. That game was halted and canceled, and members of both team were shocked by the scene on the field that required life-saving medical intervention.

Hamlin has recovered to the point where he was released by two hospitals and has been a regular visitor to the Bills headquarters. This was the first game that Damar Hamlin attended since suffering the cardiac incident.

Boyd and all of his teammates were deeply affected by Hamlin’s situation, and the support from Cincinnati players when Hamlin was hospitalized was notable.

Boyd caught 2 passes from Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow for 23 yards in the Bengals victory. Cincinnati took charge of the game with 2 first-quarter touchdowns, and the Bills were never able to make a significant comeback.

Burrow threw for 242 yards and 2 touchdowns, while running back Joe Mixon rushed for 105 yards and 1 touchdown.