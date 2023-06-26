One thing fandoms love is fan casting iconic roles. In the case of Superman, fans are always looking out for the next Lex Luthor (granted, I don't think many would've picked Jesse Eisenberg last time around). One name being thrown around is Breaking Bad legend Bryan Cranston, who has called out those fan castings in a recent interview.

While speaking to Josh Horowitz, Cranston revealed why he hadn't done a lot of franchise films. Horowitz asked what Cranston's “jam” was in terms of franchises.

“It has to interest me. I can look at an action film and I can appreciate what went into it, the difficulty, the amazing effects of something [thinking], ‘Oh, wow! Look how they did that! That was amazing, amazing, amazing!” and still not want to do it because I have to be moved emotionally in order for me to want to do something,” Cranston admitted.

He was then asked about whether or not that mindset had anything to do with fans who saw Cranston's bald head or mustache looks and then fan casted him as two different DC characters — Jim Gordon and/or Lex Luthor. While Cranston did voice Lex Luthor in a direct-to-video animated DC film, Batman: Year One, it appears that he never auditioned for the part in live-action form or for the role of Lex Luthor.

“I had a bald head, [and] they do, ‘Ah! Lex Luthor!' It's like, come on. Let's think about this a little bit,” Cranston said.

Bryan Cranston is most known for his iconic roles in Breaking Bad and Malcolm in the Middle (which he may revive). He can currently be seen in Wes Anderson's latest film, Asteroid City. For as many different roles as Cranston has taken on, fans shouldn't hold their breath if they're waiting on him to pop up in a DC film.

Asteroid City is in theaters now.