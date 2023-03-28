Wes Anderson is one of the most consistent filmmakers working — and not just in terms of his ability to weave in perfectly symmetrical shots into all of his films. Anderson’s latest film, and the first of two to be released this year, Asteroid City, is yet another star-studded feature film that finally has a poster and trailer drop date ahead of its summer release.

When is Asteroid City coming out?

Asteroid City will be distributed by Focus Features in the United States and Universal Pictures International overseas, marking Anderon’s first film since 2012’s Moonrise Kingdom to be released by Focus (his previous three films were all distributed by Searchlight Pictures). The will receive a limited theatrical release on June 16 before going wide one week later on June 23.

New Poster for Asteroid City

Letterboxd’s exclusive this morning revealed the first poster for Asteroid City. It’s a generally desolate image, looking off into the desert with a small billboard featuring the film’s title, but a long list of the ensemble cast members is what catches the eye.

What is Asteroid City about and who’s in it?

The official synopsis of the film reads: “The itinerary of a Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention (organized to bring together students and parents from across the country for fellowship and scholarly competition) is spectacularly disrupted by world-changing events.”

As you can see in the poster, a long list of both frequent Wes Anderson collaborators such as Jason Schwartzman, Adrien Brody, Willem Dafoe, Tony Revolori, Ed Norton, and Jeff Goldblum (among more) and some new faces like Hong Chau, Steve Carrell, Margot Robbie, Maya Hawke, and Tom Hanks are listed. Wes Anderson is known for his ensembles, and his latest is no exception.

When is Asteroid City’s trailer dropping?

In the same exclusive from Letterboxd, they revealed that the first trailer for the film will be released on March 29. You can see Letterboxd’s tweet below:

*EXCLUSIVE* The official poster for Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City from @FocusFeatures. 👀 The official trailer will drop tomorrow and the film will be released June 16. @AsteroidCity pic.twitter.com/QPvnfVQh9e — Letterboxd (@letterboxd) March 28, 2023

